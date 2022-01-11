ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Top Semiconductor Stocks of 2021

stockxpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe faster-than-expected recovery of the global economy, combined with rollout of 5G, increasing use of artificial intelligence, remote work trends, cloud adoption and several other factors, resulted in the demand for semiconductors far outpacing production capacity in 2020 and 2021. Investors might anticipate that the supply shortage would result...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Technology Stocks#Stock#Semiconductors#Trendforce#Umc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
stockxpo.com

4 Stock Picks for a Long-Term Approach

The GuruFocus business predictability rating ranks companies on a five-star scale, defining the more predictable companies as businesses whose revenue per share and Ebitda per share (or book value per share in case of financial stocks) have been growing steadily and who have produced a strong long-term performance of their stock prices.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

4 Magic Formula Stock Picks

For a higher chance to beat the market, one method investors could try is to look for stocks that rank highly on. (Trades, Portfolio)’s Magic Formula criteria. Greenblatt is a successful value investor and the author of “The Little Book That Beats the Market.” His Magic Formula ranks stocks based on a specific array of technical criteria, the most important being the earnings yield and return on capital.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rebound Fizzles Amid Hawkish Fed; Taiwan Semiconductor Breaks Out, JPMorgan Tumbles: Weekly Review

The stock market rally rebounded from Monday's lows, with the Nasdaq recovering from below its 200-day line. But the market bounce hit resistance midweek, with the major indexes all lower for the week. Growth stocks, especially software and highly valued growth names, continued to struggle. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) broke out on bullish earnings and guidance. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off bank earnings, with the stocks diverging. Energy stocks jumped as crude oil prices hit a two-year high.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks. FedEx appears to have jumped ahead of many competitors to capture increased market share. The U.S. integrated freight and logistics company has added six intercontinental routes in recent months, serving more than 225 flights operating weekly back and forth from the Asia-Pacific region to the U.S. and European markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductors Stock Breaks Past Resistance, Makes Strong Bullish Move: What's Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the estimate of $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported at $15.74 billion, beating the estimate of $15.84...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Picks For 2022

After a brief yield-fueled market pullback to start the year, 2022’s looks ripe with fresh investment opportunities. Below I break down 6 innovation-powered picks for the rapidly digitalizing economic environment that the new normal is poised to drive materially higher. An Accommodative Fed. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words of...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Market Normality Returns, and It Hurts

In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

Amazon Top FANG Stock For 2022

Investing.com — Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares have climbed 2.44% Tuesday following positive commentary from Morgan Stanley and BofA analysts. Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, raised his price target on Amazon shares to $4,200 from $4,000, keeping an overweight rating. The analyst told investors in a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy