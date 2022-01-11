ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy Wind River in $4.3 billion deal

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – Auto parts supplier Aptiv PLC said...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Volkswagen open to giving away majority in battery division-board member

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen could end up owning a minority stake in its battery division, which could be listed in an initial public offering at some point, the carmaker’s board member in charge of the business told a newspaper. “If unit sales of electric vehicles grow the way...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

BlackRock profit rises 2.5% as asset growth boosts fee income

(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc reported a 2.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday as the world’s largest money manager’s fee income rose with assets under management scaling a new peak of over $10 trillion. Adjusted profit rose to $1.61 billion, or $10.42 per share, in the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SDTimes.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River and accelerate innovations in automotive technology

Vehicle technology company Aptiv has announced its intent to acquire the embedded systems company Wind River from TPG Capital. The acquisition is valued at $4.3 billion and is expected to close mid-year. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become...
SOFTWARE
kfgo.com

Volkswagen says it sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China in 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID battery electric vehicles in China last year, the company said on Tuesday in material distributed to media before a briefing. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River for US$4.3bn

Aptiv has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm, TPG, for US$4.3bn in cash. Used on 2bn edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River’s software enables the development, deployment, operations and servicing of...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Aptiv to Snap up Wind River From TPG for $4.3B

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has inked a deal with TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, to acquire Wind River in an all-cash deal worth $4.3 billion. Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
kfgo.com

U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

(Reuters) – Venture capital dealmaking in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021 at nearly $330 billion, buoyed by excess liquidity and an accommodative monetary policy, according to a report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. Venture capital firms ramped up bets on technology, biotech,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

China biggest property developer sees bonds slump

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) – China’s biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, saw its bonds slump on Monday as the country’s property crisis showed no sign of letting up. Last week was the worst on record for Country Garden’s bonds and fresh falls of up to 17 points on...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Microsoft Puts $50 Million Into Sustainable Jet Fuel

Microsoft is putting $50 million into a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol. LanzaJet says its facility will start producing sustainable jet fuel next year. Reuters says experts consider the airline industry one of the hardest to decarbonize. Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

