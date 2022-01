The world's largest fish breeding ground has been discovered in Antarctica.Around 60 million icefish nests were found on the ocean floor in the south of the Weddell Sea.The nests were concentrated in a 92-square-mile area – around the size of Kettering – and there were sometimes two per square metre. Each nest contained up to 2,500 eggs.Researchers on the German research vessel Polarstern came across the breeding ground by accident when carrying out routine observations with a camera towed up to 535m underwater.The Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) has been exploring the Weddell sea since the early 1980s but until...

