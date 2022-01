It is the United Nations’ biggest ever appeal for a single country. But the $5bn (£3.7bn) sought to stave off catastrophe in Afghanistan is dwarfed both by the trillions that were poured into the war, and by the level of current need. The Disasters Emergency Committee says that 95% of Afghans do not have enough to eat, and one million children are at risk of dying from malnutrition this winter. Women and other vulnerable people are especially hard-hit.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO