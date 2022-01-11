ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bugatti shows off first electric vehicle, but don’t get your hopes up

By Micah Toll
electrek.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugatti may be working on an electric hypercar, but this isn’t it. The company’s first electric vehicle just rolled out, and it did so on two wheels. That’s because instead of some bleeding-edge car, it’s a basic electric scooter. To be fair, it’s a pretty...

Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
electrek.co

Mitsubishi isn’t done selling fancy EV golf carts, follows up iMiEV with K-EV Concept X Style and pocket-sized overlander

Mitsubishi was one of the early pioneers of the modern EV era, launching the original iMiEV electric kei car on World Environment Day back in 2009. Against all odds, the iMiEV is still in production and, today, a fixture in EV markets across Europe and South East Asia – but this, too, must end. Mitsubishi is following up the iMiEV with a pair of new electric kei cars, led by the K-EV Concept X Style.
Ars Technica

Chevrolet shows off the 2024 Silverado EV, its first electric pickup

On Wednesday, during General Motors' Consumer Electronics Show keynote, the company unveiled its next electric vehicle. We've already seen models from a newly revived Hummer and a forthcoming Cadillac SUV, but now it's Chevrolet's turn. And it's an important vehicle for the brand, as this is its first battery-electric pickup truck—the 2024 Silverado EV.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $570, Get a Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $474.50 Shipped – Today Only

Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Electric Scooter can be safely ridden day or night, and it’s being offered for $474.50 shipped, today only, originally $569.99. To ensure it can handle any kind of terrain, the Ninebot S comes equipped with 10. 5″ pneumatic tires that not only provide a comfortable ride, but can smoothly glide over bumpy roads. Use the knee control bar for more precise steering and easy lifting. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
electrek.co

Subaru reveals 1,073 hp STI E-RA electric track car at Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru took the wraps off the all-electric, 1,073 hp STI E-RA concept car at this weekend’s Tokyo Auto Salon. And, while the STI E-RA might not have much in common with any road-going Subarus, that doesn’t mean the concept won’t hit the road. Subaru says it built...
electrek.co

Volkswagen doubles electric vehicle deliveries in 2021

Despite overall sales being down about eight percent on the back of global supply chain and chip shortage issues, Volkswagen sold more battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2021 than ever, with more than seven percent of all VW-badged cars having been sold with plugs. VW’s most popular fully-electric model...
electrek.co

Rumor: the 1000 hp GMC Hummer EV popped wheelies in testing

A 9,000-plus lb., 1000 hp, three-motor, all-wheel drive mechanical monster, the new GMC Hummer EV defies most people’s understanding and expectations of what a car can do. Astonishingly, this nearly five-ton beast can rocket from 0–60 mph in 3.0 seconds in production trim – which is impressive enough, until you find out that the prototypes could do wheelies!
electrek.co

Ex NIU, Baidu exec leaps into the car game with NIUTRON electric SUV

You can’t say they didn’t warn us! Less than a month after NIU co-founder, Yinan Li, hinted that four wheeled vehicles might present better business opportunities than two wheeled vehicles, Li has brought us the incredibly well-finished product you see here. Meet the battery-powered NIUTRON NV, and expect big things.
electrek.co

Tesla Model S gets its first yoke steering wheel replacement, but there are caveats

The new Tesla Model S is getting its first third-party yoke steering wheel replacement, but there are caveats – starting with the price. When Tesla unveiled the new Model S with the “yoke” butterfly steering wheel, it was controversial. Some were worried about the actual shape of the wheel being problematic, while others were concerned about the lack of drive stalk to choose the drive mode.
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
electrek.co

Closer look at the A-Ride, a powerful full-suspension electric bike/scooter crossover

The electric mobility sector has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years. In addition to plenty of conventional electric bikes and e-scooters, that growth has included several unique and innovative additions to the world of personal electric vehicles. The A-Ride from Canadian company Alpine Riding definitely fits into the latter category, and I think you’ll see why.
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
