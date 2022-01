When Ralph Northam first decided to jump into politics, he wasn't sure which party to join. He chose the Democrats and a decade and a half later — after a quick rise in politics and an explosive scandal that nearly drove him from office — the mild-mannered doctor from Virginia’s Eastern Shore is leaving office claiming to be the most progressive governor in the state's history.“I think at the end of the day, at the end of our four years, that I’m a better person. I certainly have learned a lot. And I think Virginia’s a better Commonwealth,”...

