Texarkana Texas Police are looking for Princeton Crawford who is allegedly accused of aggravated assault and deadly conduct. Princeston Crawford is accused of allegedly ramming his girlfriend's car several times and he is also accused of allegedly shooting a man about 5 PM Friday, January 14. Apparently, he was mad that is girlfriend was giving rides home to her co-workers. Then he was even more upset about one person, in particular, was getting a ride home from his girlfriend that turned out to be the man that was shot. that one of those people.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO