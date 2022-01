Swiss digital asset bank Seba has raised €100 million to fuel expansion in Apac and the Middle East and to drive institutional business. The round was co-led by a consortium of specialised blockchain and fintech investors, comprised of Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital, as well as DeFi Technologies. Alameda Research, a global cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, as well as core partner of FTX, also participated in the round. Existing investors, including Julius Baer, increased their positions.

