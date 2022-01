Despite the iGaming industry being one of the most thriving sectors online, a lot of businesses that try to claim a slice of the pie fail to take off. Indeed, it’s estimated that a whopping 90% of online gambling startups fade into obscurity within their first two years of operation. Still, the potential to make a healthy profit is there for businesses that go about things in the right way. One method could be to examine how other companies have found success and replicate their approaches. Another could be to come up with an invention that propels the industry forward.

GAMBLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO