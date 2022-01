The world of sneakers is a hard one to break into. With standards set loftily high by a handful of leading names, it can be difficult for a younger label to fit in. That’s not the case for RBRSL, though. Founded in 2011, the Italian imprint has opted for out-there visuals to complement its high-end builds to carve out a niche for itself. In short, there’s no mistaking a pair of RBRSL kicks and the RBRSL SS22 collection is further proof of this.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO