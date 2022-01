We are barely into the month of January and we still have a lot of winter in front of us but it is almost time to start talking about our HudsonValley Maple Syrup harvest. Soon you will be seeing buckets and tubing hanging from trees starting to show up in woods all over the Hudson Valley. The art of catching the natural material that makes maple syrup is one that requires you to know which trees to tap. The Hudson Highland Nature Museum (HHNM) is getting ready to offer this year's Maple Sugar Tours that will treat you that and more.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO