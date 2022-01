On the day that severe cuts to train services take effect across Britain, a government agency is recommending employers provide “extra car parking so staff can avoid using public transport”.The advice is contained in an Acas webpage discussing steps when staff are concerned about catching coronavirus.The conciliation service tells employers: “As well as following working safely guidelines, ways to help keep people safe could include extra car parking where possible so they can avoid using public transport.”The recommendation from Acas – which is a body within the Department for Business – comes at a time when passenger usage has slumped to...

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO