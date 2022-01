Investigations are under way after reports of a mysterious “environmental smell” across parts of Edinburgh The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire engines to St Andrew Square at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) went to the scene to investigate, but said there was not a gas leak.The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centreWe're experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations. The smell in the air isn't being caused by gas, but if you have...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO