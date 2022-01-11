ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here’s How To Order A Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino From Starbucks

By Angel Welsh
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden Girls fans I feel like we should all be thanking Starbucks for being a friend right about now. I recently learned they have a Golden Girls Themed Frappuccino. The passing of Betty White, otherwise known for her character Rose Nylund on the hit tv sitcom Golden Girls in the late...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A Springform Pan Is Essential for Making Cheesecake, Mousse Cake, and Quiche—Here's How to Use One

If you've ever read a recipe that called for a springform pan and you're not quite sure what it is, this article is for you. And even if you are familiar with springform pans, but want to enhance your culinary skills and learn some new strategies for using them, you're in the right place, too. First and foremost, what is a springform pan? As Jessica Randhawa, blogger at The Forked Spoon, describes it, a springform pan is a piece of bakeware with sides that can be easily removed from the base. "Commonly used for baking cheesecakes, quiches, mousses, cakes, and even deep-dish pizzas, the removable sides of a springform pan allow the baked goods to be removed from the pan without inverting it or lifting it out like a basic bakeware pan," she explains.
FOOD & DRINKS
oakpark.com

George Geary, the man behind iconic Golden Girls cheesecakes

An effervescent character, Chef George Geary, had no idea what he was in for when he made a wedding cake for an unnamed television pilot in the 1980s. He was in his 20s and managing the bakery department of a Safeway grocery store in Hollywood. The store’s proximity to Paramount Studios meant staff would often field strange food requests to be used on various sets.
OAK PARK, IL
Elite Daily

Here’s How Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Gets Its Sweet And Salty Flavor

Happy New Year, Starbucks fans. Starbucks rolled out its winter 2022 menu on Jan. 4, and the coffee giant is ringing in the new year with an old favorite: the Pistachio Latte. After making a great first impression last year, the Pistachio Latte is back for round two. But in case you didn’t get to taste the cozy season classic in 2021, let’s break down what’s in Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte before you try the sweet and salty sip.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

How to order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

(NEXSTAR) – Girl Scout Cookie season is officially upon us. The Girls Scouts aren’t just adding two new cookies in the lineup, they’re also giving you the option of on-demand delivery. As part of a new partnership, Girl Scout Cookies will be available for delivery on DoorDash,...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
dessertfortwo.com

Starbucks Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

This copycat Starbucks double chocolate chip Frappuccino is my daughter’s latest coffee shop order, and I’m over here doing my best to make a copycat recipe. It’s a frozen chocolate frappe (which is just ice blended with milk to make a slush) full of chocolate syrup and mini chocolate chips. Don’t forget the iconic whipped cream topping and a straw.
RESTAURANTS
Essence

Here’s How You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Straight To Your Front Door

Girl Scouts is also introducing a new cookie, Adventurefuls, which is filled with caramel-brownie goodness!. The Girls Scouts of America kicked off the 2022 cookie season this Tuesday, January 11 and just in time for the new season, the program is rolling out a new initiative to make getting your favorite snacks a bit easier. As reported by Food and Wine Magazine, the organization has now partnered with the popular on-demand delivery service DoorDash to make it easier for cookie enthusiasts to score their favorite sweet treats. Yes, you read that right. You can have Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel deLites right at your doorstep.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#Cheesecake#Food Drink#Tiktok
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Girl Scout Cookies are back! Including new 'Adventurefuls.' Here's how to order

Cookie lovers, listen up. There's a new Girl Scout Cookie hitting the Cincinnati market this year.  Cookie season officially begins today (Jan. 7) for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, who are adding Adventurefuls to their cookie repertoire, described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

These Iconic Soup-Scented Candles Will Leave Your Home Smelling Cozy and Delicious

These new candles are perfect for those winter months. We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

I Was Yesterday Years Old When I Found Out That Purple Potatoes Exist

Yesterday I discovered something that still has me baffled today. How did I make it 32 years in life without knowing that there are purple potatoes?!. Last night, I was at the Reba concert at the Ford Center in Evansville. In the area outside of the suites, there was a buffet. So, my mom and I were getting our food when I saw a sign that said "Cheddar Bacon Potatoes". I opened up the lid to discover something that literally made me take a step back. The potatoes that were being served were purple! Never in my life have I seen a purple potato. When I say that these potatoes were purple, I am not just talking about the skin. No, the inside of these potatoes was legit purple.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Is What The Small Pocket On Your Jeans Is Really For

You might use it for change, trash, or a placeholder for your thumb, but do you know what that tiny pocket on your jeans is really meant for?. There are certain things in life that we have in our everyday life that we have grown accustomed to but when you stop to think about them, you really don't know what their purpose is. Let me give you an example. Have you ever wondered what that small button on the forearm of the sleeve of your dress shirt is for? It is something that we have lived with but don't really know what its purpose is. Well, fortunately for you, we have found the answer to that question. It can be found by clicking here.
APPAREL
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy