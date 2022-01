Fans of the Scream franchise know good and well that the subversive slasher series takes pride in getting meta and knowing all the "rules" of horror movies. Jamie Kennedy's Randy Meeks got the honor of revealing each new set of rules for the original trilogy of films, wild considering he died in the second movie as you might recall. Even with the 2011 fourth film however there was a new batch of rules to consider, and naturally the fifth film will be no different. A new clip from Scream (2022) has been released and features none other than Dewey being the one to deliver the "new rules" for the movie. Check it out below (H/T Bloody Disgusting) along with a recap of the rules for the entire series, plus the new ones!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO