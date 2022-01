Kim Yo Han is back with his first solo comeback since debut!. On January 10 KST, the WEi member held a press showcase for his new solo mini album 'Illusion,' featuring title track "Dessert." During the event, the idol not only talked about recording the new album but also having to prepare for this comeback while filming his KBS drama 'School 2021.' In fact, according to the star, he had just wrapped up shooting the show mere hours before the showcase event.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO