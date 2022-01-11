The Best and Brightest Fitness Gear of January

Listen to podcasts on Spotify? Well, things might be getting a little more... well, advertiser-y. Teased in 2020 but rolling out on Spotify original and exclusive podcasts today, the streaming platform will present CTA cards (basically, clickable ads) for an advertiser or product that will pop up when an ad or offer is mentioned in the podcast. Said another way: Instead of having your podcast broken up by radio-style ads featuring promo codes, the ad will generate right on your phone, allowing listeners to directly click in to explore the product. If you're someone who loves to score on podcast-related product promos, this is obviously a plus. For those who want to keep ads as far away from their streaming platforms as possible, you can always just not click on the ad — but we admit that seeing pop-ups while streaming a podcast on your phone is definitely annoying, especially if you're a paid user. Bittersweet though it may be, that's not the only news we have today. Whether we're diving into the return of Stone Brewing's fan-favorite black IPA, plans for Chevy's wider EV lineup or Samsung's massive (and we mean massive) new monitor, this is Today in Gear.

