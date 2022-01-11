ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to complete the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22?

By Sudip Kumar Sahoo
Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 has introduced yet another SBC today for the players to complete today. Here is how to complete the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 and get some great player packs. FIFA 22 has many running events an the developers at EA Sports have introduced a total of 5 SBCs...

FIFA 22 Mauro Icardi Warmup Series SBC: How to Unlock, Start & Expiry Date

We're being treated to a HUGE Flashback Moments SBC in FIFA 22 and this time it's the turn of PSG striker Mauro Icardi. It's being released as part of the Warmup Series hype for the Team of the Year. The hugely talented Argentine hasn't seen much individual success this season...
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
AFP

Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA 'Best' awards

Bayern Munich's record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski retained FIFA's top men's player title Monday at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony as Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women's player. The best starting women's 11 however featured no Barcelona player.
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
firstsportz.com

Cristiano Ronaldo drops truth bomb over his retirement, CR7 Reveals Retirement Age

Manchester United ace forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken regarding his retirement. Despite being 37, the player has aged like a fine win. He has five Ballon d’Ors to his name which speaks volumes about his consistency. Ever since he won the first Ballon d’Or in a Manchester United shirt, the player is always in the competition to win the title.
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
The Independent

Chelsea sweep Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes win prizes

Chelsea completed a sweep of the Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the respective prizes for men’s and women’s coach of the year. The Blues reached the finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions League last season, with the men’s side defeating Manchester City to lift the European Cup for the second time - less than five months after Tuchel was appointed manager. The women’s team were defeated by Barcelona in their first appearance in the Women’s Champions League final but won a domestic treble, sealed by winning the FA Cup with victory over...
