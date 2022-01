Brandon Royval always brings excitement, and a bit of chaos to all of his fights — which has shown to be both successful and a detriment during his UFC career. Royval will look to bounce back from consecutive stoppage losses when he faces Rogerio Bontorin this Saturday at UFC Vegas 46. Tied for No. 8 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, Royval hopes to take his in-fight focus to a different level, focusing on quality over quantity. One fighter he has looked to in that department during camp is surging UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who has been able to accomplish that quite well over his last several fights.

