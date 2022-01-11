Major US cities will feel like they’re below zero this week. Find out where

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt’s winter, which means we expect cold temperatures for the northern tier of the country. But the type of cold expected this week will be the coldest air of the season by far, and will even reach some big cities in the Northeast and New England. It’s the...

AFP

Millions hunker down as storm hits eastern US

Millions of Americans hunkered down as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice knocking power out for an estimated 130,000 customers as of early Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm was bringing a miserable combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds, impacting the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada. A swath from the upper Ohio Valley north to the lower Great Lakes region could expect more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow Monday, it warned. In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

Millions across America's east coast and Canada's southeastern provinces hunkered down as a major winter storm continued Monday morning, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. About 215,000 American customers were without power at 1:00 pm EST (1700 GMT), according to the website PowerOutage.us, with the largest concentration in the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. Nearly 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by lunchtime Monday, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Large swaths of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.
ENVIRONMENT

