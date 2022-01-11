Major US cities will feel like they’re below zero this week. Find out where

Millions across America's east coast and Canada's southeastern provinces hunkered down as a major winter storm continued Monday morning, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. About 215,000 American customers were without power at 1:00 pm EST (1700 GMT), according to the website PowerOutage.us, with the largest concentration in the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. Nearly 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by lunchtime Monday, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Large swaths of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO