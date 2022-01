Modders ‘Audemus’ has released Audemus’ Happy Ending Mod for Mass Effect 3 Remastered. As the title suggests, this mod aims to improve the game’s controversial ending. Going into more details, AHEM is a rework of the ending to LE3, and a spiritual successor to the Happy Ending Mod. The primary focus of the mod is to allow Commander Shepard to survive the final mission, as well as provide satisfying closure to this incredible trilogy through tweaked cutscenes, edited videos, new ending slides, and an overhauled memorial scene.

