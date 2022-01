Offshore wind farm capacity in the UK is set to triple in what has been hailed as “one of the country’s biggest ever steps” towards achieving net-zero emissions. Scotland has agreed to lease thousands of kilometres of its seabed to new projects, which is set to bring in £700m for the country’s government. The ScotWind programme has given the go-ahead to new wind farm developments which are forecast to boost capacity by 25GW. According to government figures, the current offshore wind capacity installed in the UK is around 11GW. Melanie Onn, from trade association RenewableUK, said it marked “the start...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO