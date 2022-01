On a chilly January evening in Mumbai, India, as the sun set and the glow of the city lights took over, I witnessed a different, eerie glow from the seashore. It came from a colony of zoanthids—a relative of coral—commonly known as green button polyps. During low tide, mats of green button polyps can be found in tide pools along a few rocky stretches of Mumbai’s shoreline. I knew that other marine animals, such as some hard corals, display ultraviolet light–induced biofluorescence and was curious to see if this species would do the same.

