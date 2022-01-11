ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Omicron variant is expected to infect over half of Europe’s population within the next six to eight weeks, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday, as the United States shattered the global record by reporting 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases in a day....

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Countries on CDC’s Do Not Travel List

The world is in the throes of the latest COVID-19 variant, the fast-moving and highly transmissible omicron version of the coronavirus. The variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and quickly spread around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the variant accounted for 98% of COVID-19 […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Novak Djokovic
Direct Relief

Covid Infections, Hospitalizations Spike Worldwide as Omicron Spreads

Countries across the globe are reporting record surges in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant challenges countries with both low and high rates of vaccination. Last week, 20 countries spanning four continents recorded record-breaking numbers of Covid-19 cases, according to The Financial Times. Australia, Denmark, and the UK experienced a surge of more than double previous peaks, and the proportion of positive tests is climbing in several countries. Australia’s infections are more than five times their previous peak, and hospitalizations surpassed record numbers, according to SCMP. South Africa, however, which was one of the first countries to detect Omicron, is believed to be past its peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#World Economic Forum#Factbox Latest#Reuters#Omicron#World Health Organization#Vietnamese#Hindu#Ganges#Americas#Cdc#State Department#The Washington Post#Mexican#British
Telegraph

Other coronavirus variants to be aware of as omicron spreads nationally

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads nationally, breaking records in terms of cases and seeing a spike that experts predict will only continue to increase, a lab in Cyprus recently said they discovered a variant that combined the delta and omicron variants, but scientists have since said that this variant may have been a lab mistake.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Italy reports 180,426 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 308 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360. Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

Japan to expedite booster shots, bolster island defence -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will bring forward COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sends infections soaring nationwide. In a policy speech to parliament, Kishida also said Japan would fortify defence capabilities around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy will use the nation’s sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. The new tool will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Workers confined in campervans at Spanish water plant to guarantee operations

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Fourteen employees of a Barcelona water-treatment facility are living in campervans parked outside the plant to avoid COVID-19 contagion and ensure operations continue as soaring infections from the Omicron variant take out key workers across Europe. Aigues de Barcelona, the plant’s operator, said in a statement...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

India’s main cities record sharp fall in COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday. Mumbai’s daily new infections fell below 10,000 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged ‘twindemic’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged “twindemic” with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy