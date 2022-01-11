ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Omicron variant is expected to infect over half of Europe’s population within the next six to eight weeks, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday, as the United States shattered the global record by reporting 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases in a day....

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Countries on CDC’s Do Not Travel List

The world is in the throes of the latest COVID-19 variant, the fast-moving and highly transmissible omicron version of the coronavirus. The variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and quickly spread around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the variant accounted for 98% of COVID-19 […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Novak Djokovic
Direct Relief

Covid Infections, Hospitalizations Spike Worldwide as Omicron Spreads

Countries across the globe are reporting record surges in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant challenges countries with both low and high rates of vaccination. Last week, 20 countries spanning four continents recorded record-breaking numbers of Covid-19 cases, according to The Financial Times. Australia, Denmark, and the UK experienced a surge of more than double previous peaks, and the proportion of positive tests is climbing in several countries. Australia’s infections are more than five times their previous peak, and hospitalizations surpassed record numbers, according to SCMP. South Africa, however, which was one of the first countries to detect Omicron, is believed to be past its peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#World Economic Forum#Factbox Latest#Reuters#Omicron#World Health Organization#Vietnamese#Hindu#Ganges#Americas#Cdc#State Department#The Washington Post#Mexican#British
101 WIXX

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Germany – RKI institute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Omicron has become Germany’s dominant coronavirus variant accounting for 73.3 % of cases nationwide compared with 44.3 % seven days ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases wrote in its weekly report on Thursday. The long-dominant Delta variant now accounts for just 25.9...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
WORLD
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
kfgo.com

Factbox-U.S. banks tighten COVID-19 precautions as Omicron variant spreads

(Reuters) – U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Most major U.S. banks have had staff working in offices since the summer,...
FARGO, ND
Telegraph

Other coronavirus variants to be aware of as omicron spreads nationally

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads nationally, breaking records in terms of cases and seeing a spike that experts predict will only continue to increase, a lab in Cyprus recently said they discovered a variant that combined the delta and omicron variants, but scientists have since said that this variant may have been a lab mistake.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Denmark eases coronavirus restrictions, as cases hit new record

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark registered a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday, as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long COVID-19 lockdown. The Nordic country registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours and the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations rose to 802, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy