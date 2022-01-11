Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Countries across the globe are reporting record surges in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant challenges countries with both low and high rates of vaccination. Last week, 20 countries spanning four continents recorded record-breaking numbers of Covid-19 cases, according to The Financial Times. Australia, Denmark, and the UK experienced a surge of more than double previous peaks, and the proportion of positive tests is climbing in several countries. Australia’s infections are more than five times their previous peak, and hospitalizations surpassed record numbers, according to SCMP. South Africa, however, which was one of the first countries to detect Omicron, is believed to be past its peak.
