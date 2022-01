Back in October of 2021, Valve announced that it would ban games that have NFT’s and Cryptocurrencies from their Steam platform. Shortly after the announcement, a number of games were pulled from the store, that had previously been listed or sold on Steam, citing “At the request of the publisher, (the game) is no longer available for sale on Steam.” Still, despite a number of blockchain-based games being removed, several remain, and it begs the question, why?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO