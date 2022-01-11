ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan Turns To Bitcoin Mining Even As Crypto Hunters Face Mounting Challenges

Cover picture for the articleCanaan has entered the bitcoin mining business with deals to jointly operate facilities in Kazakhstan. Why only sell cryptocurrency mining machines to others when you could just as easily use them to seek out your own new digital wealth? Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing exactly that with the recent addition of...

Hot Hardware

Even A 16MHz Laptop From 1989 Can Mine Bitcoin But It Takes 584M Years To Earn $1

If you even owned a laptop from over 30 years ago, it's probably long-since been retired. Laptops did actually exist in the 1980s, though, and while mainly (not solely) built for word processing chores, an owner of a Toshiba T3200SX laptop from 1989 held onto his all these years and has put it to work mining Bitcoin. That's right, you can mine cryptocurrency on a PC from an era when a gallon of gasoline ran 97 cents.
International Business Times

Crypto On Jan 17: Market Turns Red As Bitcoin, Ether Plunge; Cardano Zooms

The week began with the cryptocurrency market turning red barring Cardano which continued gaining momentum Monday. The global market cap was down 0.84% at $2.06 trillion as of 2.35 a.m. ET. Cardano zoomed 11.18% and was trading at $1.51. This was a whopping 28.56% increase compared to the previous week.
cryptonews.com

Crypto Risk Tolerance, Insane Bitcoin Mining Luck, Olympic Yuan, and 20 Crypto Jokes

The week started with a bitcoin and ethereum rally after they broke crucial levels, while legendary investor Bill Miller said he had injected 50% of personal funds into bitcoin and several other cryptoassets, and a survey found that the UK and the US crypto traders show a growing tolerance for risk as they gain experience. Elrond Network acquired the Web3 payment solution Utrust, seeing the latter’s coin jump. Meanwhile, in the Lightning Network news, Cash App integrated this L2 solution, while Bottlepay was granted approval by the UK FCA. Meanwhile, a solo BTC miner mined a block securing a USD 266,870 reward, and then a second solo miner won the block race too – described as ‘insane luck’, and we also reported about people mining BTC with their Norton 360 antivirus and their Tesla cars. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, Alex Morcos and Martin White launched the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund and are preparing to wage legal war with Craig Wright.
Motley Fool

Bitcoin Miners Bit Digital, Canaan, and SOS Are Flying High This Week

This week has been very positive for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) miners. While the price of Bitcoin moved 3.4% higher over the past seven days, as of 12:15 p.m. ET, Crypto miners Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) saw elevated gains. These top cryptocurrency miners appreciated 17.6%, 9.5%, and 3.7% respectively, since Friday's close, at 12:15 p.m. ET.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Making The Decision To Mine Or Purchase Bitcoin

For mining insight, others such as @Diverter and @Econoalchemist have published detailed reports on their experiences and lessons, helping others through the experience and avoiding pitfalls in the mining space. I would like to add to this compendium and address economic aspects, specifically, the question of mining versus outright purchases of bitcoin.
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Options Market Slows on Upcoming Inflation Report; Turkish Investors Turn to Crypto as Lira Fluctuates; El Salvador's President Buys Bitcoin for Country; Northwest Arkansas Offers Bitcoin, Bike to Tech Workers to Move There

Bitcoin put option demand seems to be waning as a U.S. inflation report approaches, which could make the case for faster liquidity withdrawal by the Federal Reserve, CoinDesk reported Wednesday (Jan. 12). That could show investors not as inclined to seek protection against the crypto’s decline. The one week put-call...
DailyFx

Denying The Wisdom of the Crowds – Even When It is Bitcoin, Crypto and NFTs

I am by no means anti-crypto or of the belief that the rise of assets built on the blockchain are fads that will eventually collapse into obscurity. That said, I definitely let my scepticism around the role these assets will play in the future keep me from venturing into a market that has exhibited remarkable volatility when most of the markets I’ve actively traded have struggled for healthy levels of activity.
protocol.com

The problem with bitcoin and inflation

Good morning! This Wednesday, bitcoin is supposed to be a place to put your money when traditional money is losing value. But bitcoin’s rocky start in 2022 reminds us that these assets remain as risky as ever. I’m Ben Pimentel, and I spent the weekend watching my rocket-obsessed son fly a rocket carrying two eggs — and have it land without breaking them!
u.today

Spanish Lawmaker Proposes Turning Spain Into Bitcoin Mining Hub

Maria Munoz, a member of the Congress of Deputies from the center-right Citizens party, has proposed making Spain a safe destination for investing in cryptocurrencies amid protests in Kazakhstan that have adversely affected the Bitcoin mining industry. She points to the fact that that the global hash rate plummeted 14%...
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin 2022: Brace For Crypto Winter

While often in the past people have considered that the markets can price in ‘unknown unknowns,’ I think it’s a fair bet to say the market isn’t psychic but merely a good measure of the percentages. As such, a projection of the future can be totally upended by an unpredictable event that comes by and turns the tables on a trend.
