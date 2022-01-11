Canaan Turns To Bitcoin Mining Even As Crypto Hunters Face Mounting Challenges

The week started with a bitcoin and ethereum rally after they broke crucial levels, while legendary investor Bill Miller said he had injected 50% of personal funds into bitcoin and several other cryptoassets, and a survey found that the UK and the US crypto traders show a growing tolerance for risk as they gain experience. Elrond Network acquired the Web3 payment solution Utrust, seeing the latter’s coin jump. Meanwhile, in the Lightning Network news, Cash App integrated this L2 solution, while Bottlepay was granted approval by the UK FCA. Meanwhile, a solo BTC miner mined a block securing a USD 266,870 reward, and then a second solo miner won the block race too – described as ‘insane luck’, and we also reported about people mining BTC with their Norton 360 antivirus and their Tesla cars. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, Alex Morcos and Martin White launched the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund and are preparing to wage legal war with Craig Wright.

