Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Omicron variant is expected to infect over half of Europe’s population within the next six to eight weeks, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday, as the United States shattered the global record by reporting 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases in a day....

The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
WORLD
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. U.S. shatters global record with 1.1 mln cases in a day. The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, a Reuters tally showed, the highest daily total of any country, as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Direct Relief

Covid Infections, Hospitalizations Spike Worldwide as Omicron Spreads

Countries across the globe are reporting record surges in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant challenges countries with both low and high rates of vaccination. Last week, 20 countries spanning four continents recorded record-breaking numbers of Covid-19 cases, according to The Financial Times. Australia, Denmark, and the UK experienced a surge of more than double previous peaks, and the proportion of positive tests is climbing in several countries. Australia’s infections are more than five times their previous peak, and hospitalizations surpassed record numbers, according to SCMP. South Africa, however, which was one of the first countries to detect Omicron, is believed to be past its peak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Other coronavirus variants to be aware of as omicron spreads nationally

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads nationally, breaking records in terms of cases and seeing a spike that experts predict will only continue to increase, a lab in Cyprus recently said they discovered a variant that combined the delta and omicron variants, but scientists have since said that this variant may have been a lab mistake.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Philippines confirms community transmission of Omicron, cases hit record

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day. “We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov’t approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment. The application is based on global Phase II/III trials that Japan was part of, Pfizer said in a statement. With COVID-19 cases surging again, Japan is betting heavily on...
WORLD
Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thailand’s health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China’s Zhuhai cancels all flights to Beijing over COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southern city of Zhuhai has cancelled all flights to the capital, Beijing, from Friday because of concerns over COVID-19, state television said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TRAFFIC
Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
WORLD
Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, prompting the health minister to warn of the danger represented by the Omicron variant. There were 137 deaths related to...
WORLD
U.S. buys 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir’s antibody COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) – British drugmaker GSK and U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, for an undisclosed amount. The drugmakers said the additional doses would be supplied to the U.S. government for distribution in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

