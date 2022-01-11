Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

Imagine you just got your family into the car and backed out of your driveway, only to see an out of control snowmobile blast by as you are driving out. That's exactly what happened to the Walters family of just outside Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The Walters had just all piled into their car to take a little trip into town, when the witnessed the out of control snowmobile blow past them and headed straight for their home.

