ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Darwin Shop Fire

DARWIN -- Fire crews responded to a shop fire in Darwin over the weekend. The call came in around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin. Dassel, Litchfield and Cokato fire crews arrived to find a shop with attached storage sheds fully engulfed. The shop was owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe of Darwin.
DARWIN, MN
WJON

St. Stephen Man Hurt in Snowmobile Crash

ALBANY -- A man was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Stearns County. The sheriff's office says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Albany. The snowmobile was going east when it left the trail and struck a tree. Deputies say 44-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
WJON

Authorities Respond To Sauk Centre Barn Fire

SAUK CENTRE -- A fire damaged a barn in Sauk Centre Thursday night. Fire crews from Sauk Centre and Melrose arrived at the scene in the 38000 block of County Road 185 to fight the flames. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire appeared to have begun in a...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Car Fire

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a car fire Thursday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. along I-94. Fire crews arrived to find an unoccupied car fully engulfed. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt. The fire caused roughly $7,200 in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Duluth, MN
Accidents
WJON

Snow Expected in Northern Minnesota on Tuesday

DULUTH -- Snow will develop late Monday night over portions of the Northland then become widespread Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night. Only about an inch of snow is expected in places like Brainerd and Aitkin. About two inches in Grand Rapids. Four to six inches of snow in far northern Minnesota in International Falls and Ely. And Grand Marais could have as much as eight inches of snow.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Minneapolis’ 1st Black Police Chief Leaves Quietly

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis' first black police chief served his last day in office on Saturday. Medaria Arradondo, who announced he was stepping down last month, had a variety of positions with the department for 30 years. He started as a patrol officer in north Minneapolis in 1989 before becoming...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Rochester Man Sentenced in Pawn Shop Arson That Led to a Death

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man had been sentenced for his role in an arson fire at a Twin Cities business that destroyed a building and resulted in one death. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

UPDATE: Power Back Across Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The power is back on across central Minnesota after nearly 14,000 were without power Sunday morning and afternoon. Xcel Energy reported multiple power outages around the St. Cloud area starting between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. A second cluster of outages was reported between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Squatters#Accident
WJON

(Watch) Out Of Control Snowmobile Destroys A MN Garage Door

Imagine you just got your family into the car and backed out of your driveway, only to see an out of control snowmobile blast by as you are driving out. That's exactly what happened to the Walters family of just outside Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The Walters had just all piled into their car to take a little trip into town, when the witnessed the out of control snowmobile blow past them and headed straight for their home.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Minnesota State Patrol Gets Some Pretty Lame Excuses For Speeding

I'm either traveling I-94 or Highway 10 up north most weekends and I can attest that some people are driving way too fast. I admit, I'm no angel when it come to obeying the speed limit. I might exceed the limit by 6 to 10 mph on occasion but I have vehicles blast by me. Some have to be doing over 90 or even faster.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Schmitt: Many Northern MN Lakes Dealing With Slush

ST. CLOUD -- Ice conditions in central Minnesota are looking pretty good. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ice depths are in that 12-16 inch range locally. He joined me on WJON today and said always make sure you're checking the ice conditions before driving on the lakes. Having said that, Schmitt says ATVs are good to go and he's starting to say more trucks driving onto the ice.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted on several warrants in multiple counties was arrested Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT used a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Batsche was...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJON

Burglaries and a Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting new burglaries and a stolen vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says St. Cloud Police is reporting a theft on the 5000 block of 8th Street North were multiple iPhones and Mac Books were stolen from high school students. In the 2400 block of 40th Avenue South there was a burglary were a heater was stolen. The 2100 block of 8th Street North there was a burglary were forced entry was made and there was vandalism to property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Why Is Red Barn DQ On Highway 10 Closed?

The Red Barn Dairy Queen located at 611 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud is under new ownership. Last year, the new owners announced that the restaurant would be open year-round. Previously, the DQ would close its doors every year in the winter months, because--you know, cold weather season. However,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Trial Scheduled in Fatal Health Clinic Shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) _ A jury trial has been scheduled for a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year. Gregory Ulrich will stand trial beginning May 16 on charges of murder, attempted murder and other...
BUFFALO, MN
WJON

DWI Enforcement Nabs More Drunk Drivers During Holidays

UNDATED -- Drunk driving arrests went back up in Minnesota during the recent statewide holiday enforcement campaign. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there were 2,037 people arrested for DWI between November 24th and December 31st. That compares to 1,383 during the same period the year before. While the number is high, it is still lower than what we saw each year between 2016 and 2019.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Accused of Days Long Assault on a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with seven felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and her son despite court orders to stay away from them. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Jeffrey Jennings Jr. assaulted the woman over a period of 15 days at his south St. Cloud apartment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Woman Sentenced in 2020 Carjacking Spree

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for participating in multiple carjackings. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Krisanne Benjamin was sentenced Wednesday to 100 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution for her role in a series of carjackings throughout the Twin Cities metro in 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy