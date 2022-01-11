ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 11, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naYlz_0diP5N7M00

Today is ... National Milk Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

  • Nick Saban Defends Bryce Young and Will Anderson: 'They're not defined by one game'
  • Alabama Freshman WR Agiye Hall: 'I'll be back'

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 24 Alabama vs No. 4 Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Football: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (CFP Title Game)

Did you notice?

  • Ross Pierschbacher will remain a member of the New York Jets:
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor had nothing but good things to say about Mac Jones:
  • South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took time to congratulate Sylvester Croom, who was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday:
  • Saivion Smith remained a member of the Detroit Lions:
  • And Ric Flair made it very clear who he was pulling for in the CFP title game between Alabama and Georgia:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

235 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It was tough. It really was. I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.” – Nick Saban on his decision to call for an onside kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We'll leave you with this...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

Alabama LB Christian Harris Declares for NFL Draft

After starting at linebacker for Alabama the past three seasons, Christian Harris is moving on from the Crimson Tide. Monday, the junior announced his decision to transfer from the program through a social media post. "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play...
NFL
BamaCentral

Three Things Alabama Basketball Can Do to End its Losing Streak

It's safe to say now that Alabama basketball is in a slump. After starting the season 9-1 — including back-to-back wins against No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 12 Houston — and being ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, the Crimson Tide has now lost five out of its last eight games. While it would be easy to forgive Alabama for its close loss to No. 4 Auburn, the remaining four losses all came at the hands of unranked teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Cheerleading Wins Another National Championship

Alabama cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship on Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida. The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad earned a runner-up finish to South Florida. Dance placed sixth. The championship was the...
ORLANDO, FL
BamaCentral

Alabama Softball Holds First Practice for 2022 Season

The University of Alabama softball team opened practice Sunday, with an eye at returning to the Women's College World Series. The team did a variety of workouts inside due to the lousy weather, which brought snow to other parts of the state. The Crimson Tide will open the season at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
BamaCentral

How to Watch: No. 13 LSU Basketball at Alabama

The rematch of the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship Game is here. This season finds No. 13 LSU basketball in quite a similar circumstance as to last year. The same cannot be said for Alabama, though. While the Tigers are currently 15-2 and are poised to be on the biggest threats in the Southeastern Conference this season, defending SEC champion Alabama is coming off of a three-game losing streak.
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior swimmer Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16, 2022. In Alabama's win over Auburn on Saturday, White was a force to be reckoned with in the pool. While and the Alabama women opened the meet by winning the 200-meter medley relay, featuring White, Avery Wiseman, Morgan Scott and Kalia Antoniou. The four swimmers posted a time of 1:38.45.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Gene Stallings
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
BamaCentral

Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

Drew Sanders has found a new home in the SEC West. The former Alabama outside linebacker announced his transfer to Arkansas on Sunday after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week. Alabama will face off against its former linebacker on Oct. 1 when it travels to Arkansas for its fifth game of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

Jahleel Billingsley is headed to a new program with some familiar ties. According to a report from Longhorns Country on Sunday, the Alabama tight end will transfer to Texas where he will play under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Billingsley's father, Charles, later confirmed the move over social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Basketball#Football#Espn#Live Video#Live Audio#Cfp#New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#Crimson Tide#Clemson
BamaCentral

Alabama LB Dallas Turner Named FWAA Freshman All-American

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman linebacker Dallas Turner was selected as a Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American, the association announced on Monday morning. In the 2021 season, Turner saw action on the gridiron in all 15 of the Crimson Tide's games. In total, Turner recorded 30 tackles,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama DB Jalyn Armour-Davis Declares for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several Alabama juniors on the defensive side announced they would be returning for a senior season on Friday, but on Saturday another defensive starter announced his plans to move to the next level. Redshirt junior defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis declared his intent to enter the NFL...
NFL
BamaCentral

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Nashville

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning in Nashville, Tenn. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office’s online database, Barker was arrested at 4:10 a.m. CT and was booked at 4:52 a.m. He was then placed under a 12-hour domestic violence hold with a $10,000 bond. He posted bond and was released at 7:29 p.m. Barker currently has a court date set for March 22 at 8:30 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Wait Til' Next Year!

To even up the score — John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy