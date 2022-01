Controller settings are key in any console shooter. But when it comes to Halo, the long list of customization options in settings sets it apart from other games in the genre. Halo Infinite’s controller settings allow for players to create their own style in a way. For the best players in the game, their settings are one of many facets that can help set them apart from the best in the field. And when you’re talking about the best in Halo Infinite in 2022, OpTic’s Lucid is near the top of the list.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO