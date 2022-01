WaxDynasty.com, a new website that is focused on news regarding the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) coin and other metaverse coins and crypto, has discussed the possibility of a Disney Metaverse in a new blog post. Disney had indicated that they have no plans of launching a virtual world equivalent of the Disney Theme Parks but a recently unearthed patent that has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office and gives Walt Disney Company the right to use a virtual world simulator hints on the possibility of a Disney Metaverse in the future. The article can be accessed at https://waxdynasty.com/disney-moves-toward-the-metaverse-with-approved-us-patent-to-create-a-virtual-world-simulator/.

