ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rollins is 1st Black Woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney

capecoddaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) – Rachael Rollins has been sworn in as the top federal...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue

(CNN) — The FBI on Sunday identified Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, as the man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in an hours-long standoff Saturday before a rescue team entered the building and killed the suspect. An FBI Hostage Rescue Team killed Akram...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS News

Powerful winter storm slams East Coast with heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Distress signal prompts U.N. concern after Tonga volcanic eruption

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A distress signal has been detected in an isolated, low-lying group of islands in the Tonga archipelago following Saturday's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said, prompting particular concern for its inhabitants. Initial reports suggested no mass casualties on the main island of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Of Office#Federal Prosecutor#Racism#Black Woman#Ap#Democrat
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy