She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world. It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of Maria Ewing, the American opera singer whose beauty, intensity of performance and soprano and mezzo-soprano voice made her an international star. Ms. Ewing is also the mother of director/actor Rebecca Hall. It was Ms. Hall's curiosity about Ms. Ewing's racial background that inspired Rebecca Hall's feature directorial debut, "Passing." We offer the most sincere condolences to Ms. Hall, as well as to Ms. Ewing's surviving sisters: Norma Koleta, Carol Pancratz and Francis Ewing. Ms. Ewing was preceded in death by her ex-husband, British theater impresario, Sir Peter Hall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO