Eiko Ishibashi

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese experimental composer-performer's score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically acclaimed film shifts with the subtle rhythms of the road itself, finds Vanessa Ague. Highways are a never-ending cycle of cars whirring by, driving back and forth on an endless loop. Japanese multi-instrumentalist and composer Eiko Ishibashi’s score for Drive My Car, an...

TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
BBC

US actress Joan Copeland dies aged 99

US actress Joan Copeland, who starred on Broadway and in TV shows like Law and Order, has died at the age of 99. Her son Eric told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep in her New York apartment. Copeland was the sister of playwright Arthur Miller and...
Haruki Murakami
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
Vanity Fair

Big Bad Jane: Jane Russell’s Book of Praise

The always self-effacing Jane Russell writes in her 1985 autobiography, My Path and My Detours, that her buddy (and possible lover) Robert Mitchum always said she was “the most inarticulate girl he’d ever known, and he was right.”. If that’s true, then this fact makes for a refreshing,...
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

Robert Durst, the outlandish New York real estate scion who was convicted of murdering his best friend to prevent her from telling authorities she helped cover up his wife's killing, and whose participation in the high-profile true-crime miniseries The Jinx helped seal his fate, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. Durst, who was serving a life sentence, reportedly died of natural causes. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and was briefly on a ventilator.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
Deadline

Robert Allan Ackerman Dies: Prolific Director Of Judy Garland Miniseries, Broadway’s ‘Bent’ Was 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the director whose television work scored five Emmy nominations and who directed acclaimed Broadway productions including Bent and Extremities, died Jan. 10 of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 77. His death was announced by family through a spokesman. “I love Bob. I loved being around him, his aurora, his steady peace,” said actor Al Pacino, who starred in Ackerman’s 1992 Broadway staging of Oscar Wilde’s Salome. “To work with him was joyous. He understood the language of theater art and communicated it with such ease. His gift was intangible and there’s no way of...
Deadline

Sam Adams Dies: Literary Agent To Margaret Atwood, Peter Bogdanovich, Stephen J. Cannell Was 94

Sam Adams, a literary agent whose career began in the postwar years at Warner Bros. and ended with the deal to bring The Handmaid’s Tale to the big screen, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 94. Adams’ client list included Handmaid’s author Margaret Atwood, the recently-deceased Peter Bogdanovich, Saturday Night Fever director John Badham, TV giant Stephen J. Cannell, Oscar-winner Alvin Sargent, Casablanca star Paul Henreid and Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer. Adams got his start in Hollywood delivering messages at Warner Bros. while he was still at Beverly Hills High School. At Warners, he met the likes of Humphrey...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Lotus’ Star Murray Bartlett Cast in Chippendales Series

White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett has signed onto a new limited series. The Australian actor and SAG Awards nominee has joined the ensemble cast of Hulu’s Immigrant (a working title). Immigrant is billed as the true story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales nightclub chain. “The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.” Bartlett will play Banerjee’s business partner and nemesis Nick De Noia, “a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment” and “the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West L.A. to the global juggernaut it would one day become. Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men — and most of all, showbiz.” The series from 20th Television is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners, and Bahrani will direct.
The Independent

Zendaya: Knowing Ronnie Spector is the greatest honour of my life

Zendaya has said knowing Ronnie Spector has been “one of the greatest honours of my life” following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.Sharing a black and white image of Spector on Instagram, Spider-Man star Zendaya said the news of her death “breaks my heart”. View this post on Instagram A...
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2022Etro Men's Fall 202244 Label Group Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the...
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
