When you consider the breadth and depth of technology available in the marketplace today, chances are simplicity is not the first thing that comes to mind. The discourse around modernization has become overcomplicated, but customers—whether on the B2B or B2C front—have come to expect simplicity in how they interact with products and services. In today’s environment of constant disruption and change, they need straightforward, direct solutions and answers to their problems. As a result, tech leaders must invest in simplification, not overcomplication, to be winners in the marketplace.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO