Bridgeport Rescue Mission offers shelter from freezing cold

Bridgeport Rescue Mission CEO Dan Rogers says he anticipates the Fairfield Avenue shelter will go into overflow mode over the coming days due to the freezing cold temperatures.

Rogers says despite limited capacity, they don't turn anyone away.

He says things are a little different because of COVID-19 and that those looking for a place to stay overnight will likely be tested for the virus upon arrival.

The people who stay at the shelter will need to be socially distanced, Rogers says.

The shelter provides beds, clothing and meals.

Rogers says if the shelter reaches capacity, he'll find them a place to stay elsewhere.

Rogers says currently they now operate two shelters, one for men and one for women and children. But soon, he says all of the Bridgeport Rescue Mission's programs will be housed under one roof at a new five-story facility on Park Avenue.

He says it's slated to open in a few weeks.