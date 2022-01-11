ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Bridgeport Rescue Mission offers shelter from freezing cold

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTK7h_0diOye4O00

Bridgeport Rescue Mission CEO Dan Rogers says he anticipates the Fairfield Avenue shelter will go into overflow mode over the coming days due to the freezing cold temperatures.

Rogers says despite limited capacity, they don't turn anyone away.

He says things are a little different because of COVID-19 and that those looking for a place to stay overnight will likely be tested for the virus upon arrival.

The people who stay at the shelter will need to be socially distanced, Rogers says.

The shelter provides beds, clothing and meals.

Rogers says if the shelter reaches capacity, he'll find them a place to stay elsewhere.

Rogers says currently they now operate two shelters, one for men and one for women and children. But soon, he says all of the Bridgeport Rescue Mission's programs will be housed under one roof at a new five-story facility on Park Avenue.

He says it's slated to open in a few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Mission
WCAX

Deep freeze: Finding shelter from the cold for homeless Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Frigid temperatures are testing the state’s ability to find shelter for homeless Vermonters. The cold weather has service providers across Vermont pulling all of the stops. “We have a large number of folks to serve,” Abbey Jermyn said. Jermyn is the project coordinator of...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Code Blue Warming Station offers shelter, safety from the extreme cold; in need of donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As colder weather makes an appearance in Amarillo, the Code Blue Warming Station (CBWS) has been hard at work to keep those without shelter safe.  Amarillo Housing First’s Executive Director, Virginia Williams Trice, said the CBWS is a last option for those who do not have shelter when harsh winter conditions […]
AMARILLO, TX
WMBB

Panama City Rescue Mission is seeking funding for men’s shelter

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Rescue Mission leaders are hoping the community will help them reopen the men’s shelter. The facility was heavily damaged, first by Hurricane Michael, then by an arsonist. They have completed a lot of the repairs, but need help, officials said Monday. The PCRM men’s shelter has not been […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks shelters aiming to protect people, pets from cold

READING, Pa. — With frigid weather this week, shelters in Berks County are doing what they can to help those in need. "We just want everyone to stay safe," said Kate Alley, chief development officer for the Opportunity House in Reading. As the temperature plummets, Alley said the shelter...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WAAY-TV

Warming shelters open as temperatures drop below freezing

As temperatures drop below freezing, some areas are opening warming shelters to keep people out of the cold. The Salvation Army, Downtown Rescue Mission and University Baptist Church are all open as warming shelters in Huntsville. "We want everyone to know this is for the community," said Scott Erwin, manager...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSLS

Roanoke Rescue Mission receives $100K donation from a local church

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission received one of its single largest donations ever on Sunday from a church in Cave Springs. The Church of the Holy Spirit honored the Roanoke homeless shelter with a check of $100,000. The church and the shelter have worked hand-in-hand for more than...
ROANOKE, VA
News 12

News 12

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy