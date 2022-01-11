ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin
KUCB
 6 days ago

In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Prime Minister 'hanging by a thread'

Support for the Prime Minister is draining away - and fast. After a day in which his own MPs turned against him over new allegations of a Downing Street party, Boris Johnson is today expected to spell out his defence of the boozy garden gathering in May 2020 - which he is said to have attended - to what is likely to be a packed House at Prime Minister's Questions from midday. Follow live updates and reaction.
TENNIS
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Tuesday morning UK news briefing: 'We can't jab world every six months'

Today marks a momentous anniversary for Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, one of the UK's most senior vaccine scientists. A year ago, the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab he helped to develop was injected into the arm of a dialysis patient - marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Voting Rights#Covid
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
KUCB

COVID lockdown in China forces blind date couple together for days

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've gotten to know a lot about the people we have lived with during COVID lockdowns. Imagine, though, being locked in with a total stranger. That's the story of Miss Wang in Zhengzhou, China. A blind date invited her over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told stay put. That date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby. Miss Wang described the situation as not ideal. At least she knows it's not a great match without having to do date two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHO 13

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: TV channel, times and how to watch online in the UK

The Australian Open kicks off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar as attention turns to matters on the court following the uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, the reigning men’s singles champion, will not be defending his title in Melbourne after being deported from the country one day before the start of the tournament. It leaves US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed in the men’s draw, with Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and a returning Rafael Nadal also among the contenders. In the women’s draw, top seed and home favourite Ash Barty will fancy her chances of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy