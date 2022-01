Motorola entered the tablet market in India last year by unveiling the Moto Tab G20 in September. The company is now gearing up to launch a new tablet called the Moto Tab G70 in India. The landing page of the new tablet is now live on Flipkart, which indicates that it may debut soon in the country. Motorola will be unleashing the Moto G71 5G smartphone on Jan. 10 in India. It is likely that the Tab G70 may also go official alongside the G71.

