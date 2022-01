Bronx, NY – Fat Joe is stepping up in a big way to help his beloved Bronx community. According to a press release, he’s joined forces with the New York City Mayor’s Fund in an effort to raise money in the wake of the Bronx apartment fire at Twin Parks North-West that killed 17 people and left at least 32 others with life-threatening conditions.

