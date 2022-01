It continues to be quiet week for the euro, which is trading around 1.1340 in the European session. The currency markets are nervous and continue to be marked by range trading. For the euro, the risks are towards the downside, especially if German Bund yields run out of steam and stop moving higher. The dollar index has edged lower to 95.86, as it also range-trades between 95.50 and 96.50.

