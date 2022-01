HUTECH Kai massage chair has received the CES 2022 Innovation Award in the Smart Home category for its unique ‘Sonic Wave Massage’ technology. Every person needs to hustle to get ahead in life, but the strain it causes proves unhealthy. This stress and strain cause aches in the body that leads to discomfort. A doctor may not solve the problem every time, and you need a home-based solution for such issues. Unwinding at the end of the day is vital as it helps you release harmful toxins and feel refreshed. The best relaxation method is a deep tissue massage that opens every knot in your muscles and soothes pain. However, hiring a professional may not stand as a possibility each day. For this reason, HUTECH INDUSTRY Co. Ltd. brings you the best solution for you in the form of its latest product.

CES ・ 1 DAY AGO