ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford manager Ranieri: Tufan needs time

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford manager Claudio Ranieri says Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan needs time to adapt to English football. The 26-year-old has failed to impress in nine appearances since joining from...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri on Newcastle draw: Happy, but I want more

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri was happy with their 1-1 draw against Newcastle. João Pedro's late header brought Watford back on level terms in a competitive afternoon in the North East, after Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring in the second half. “I am satisfied, but I want more from my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri: Look for me, Joao Pedro is a crack

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Joao Pedro. The 20-year-old has begun to find his feet under Ranieri and he scored a late equaliser on Saturday to earn Watford a point at Newcastle. Ranieri, speaking ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Burnley, has been impressed with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Ozan Tufan
The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Turkish#English#The Watford Observer#The Premier League#Tribal Football
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: De Bruyne made difference for Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Manchester City matchwinner Kevin de Bruyne was the difference for yesterday's 1-0 defeat. Chelsea are now 13 points behind City having repeated the result against them back in September at Stamford Bridge. "We lost due to one individual performance in one situation today," said Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Newcastle United vs Watford preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

The relegation battle heats up as Newcastle United welcome fellow strugglers Watford to St James’ Park in a highly anticipated Premier League encounter. Eddie Howe’s black-and-whites, who sit 19th in the Premier League table, can leapfrog The Hornets and move out of the relegation zone with a win, while Claudio Ranieri’s men, in 17th, could move five points clear and put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in their own survival bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​AFCON: The Gambia and Mali close in on knockout stage after draw

The Gambia and Mali played out a tight 1-1 draw in their second games of the African Cup of Nations group stages. The two sides are now first and second in Group F, with four points each. Tunisia trail them by a point, while Mauritania are in fourth spot with...
FIFA
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy