Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears in front of the Senate Banking Committee and will promise to stop inflation becoming 'entrenched'. President Joe Biden is likely to throw his weight behind Democrat-sponsored legislation to override state-level laws that aim to tighten election procedures. Stocks are set to sustain the momentum from the second half of Monday's session and the U.S. Short-Term Energy Outlook and weekly inventory data from the oil industry provide a double bill of news for oil markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 11th January.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO