The apparent Covid strain known as ‘Deltacron’ is likely the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.Fears emerged over the weekend that the Omicron and Delta variants had merged in a so-called recombination event — when two variants infect a patient to produce a new viral offspring.It has now been suggested that fragments of Omicron were accidentally inserted into Delta’s genetic make-up during sequencing to identify a Covid variant infection. This is a common error that can occur in any laboratory, said Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University.It comes as a total of 142,224...

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO