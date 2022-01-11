Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to 9,216 on Thursday from 7,883 reported on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined, the government said. The government said the new Omicron variant “was spreading fast”, fuelling new infections, but by taking...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day. “We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased as of Saturday, despite a record number of infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict...
MILAN (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is now predominant in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, accounting for 81% of cases in a flash survey on Jan. 3. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 28% of cases on Dec. 20. “In Italy...
(Reuters) – South Korea will extend tougher social distancing rules for three more weeks amid concerns over a looming wave of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant especially ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
(Reuters) – Canadian truckers will remain exempted from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border with the United States, a spokesperson at the Canada Border Services Agency said on Wednesday. However, truckers from the U.S. will still need to be vaccinated or they will be turned back at the border...
The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020.
Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences.
But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
"In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
ROME (Reuters) – Italy held a state funeral on Friday for European Parliament President David Sassoli, with Italian and European Union leaders joining family and friends for a service in a Rome basilica. “I’ve had a good life, an extremely good life, even if a bit complicated, and to...
The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
Just when it feels like there’s some positive news in the fight against COVID-9, a new variant rears its ugly head, sending case numbers and hospitalizations soaring. But does that mean the previous variant is no longer a concern?
Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Friday after the move was approved, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro.
Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an Indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance.
The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021.
The new age group was approved for vaccination by Anvisa health authorities a month ago.
A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
(Reuters) – Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay Ltd said on Wednesday its $29 billion buyout by payments firm Block Inc, previously known as Square Inc, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional. With this approval, the companies can now implement the...
