We’re less than two weeks into the new year. While most of us have managed to drag ourselves back to the day job, are clinging on to our Veganuary goals (just about), and staring longingly at the exercise equipment we vowed we’d make more use of, the celebrities of our time – namely Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – are already ploughing into 2022, at least where their love lives are concerned.In February 2021 news broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from the rapper, just shy of seven years after she and West wed in Italy in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO