Stacey Lennox writes at PJMedia.com about new developments in our knowledge about COVID-19. To competently manage any situation, accurate information is a requirement. Americans require precise data about the COVID pandemic to analyze the performance of our leaders and assess personal risk. Unfortunately, it is becoming more apparent that the corporate media and public health officials have subjected us to inaccurate data and word games for the last two years. We all remember the CNN death ticker that ran until Joe Biden’s inauguration, and Americans are still subjected to regular hysteria about hospitalizations and cases. One new statistic from New York is just the tip of the iceberg on how the “experts” have manipulated some Americans into mass hysteria.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO