Public Health

Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia reported a record 5,164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...

Irish minister confident of easing COVID curbs from February

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland should be in a position to start easing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 from next month once the number of people requiring critical care remains stable, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Ireland has the second highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Mumbai (Reuters) – India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday, as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. Andersson, 54, is one of several party leaders to have tested positive for the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hungary reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,883 on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to 9,216 on Thursday from 7,883 reported on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined, the government said. The government said the new Omicron variant “was spreading fast”, fuelling new infections, but by taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Slovenia#Covid#Reuters#Omicron
BioNTech eyes up to 17 billion euros in vaccine revenue in 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s BioNTech said on Tuesday it would likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) in 2022 revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with partner Pfizer. In presentation slides for J.P. Morgan’s annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year, BioNTech...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the first coronavirus crisis year, data showed on Friday, as microchip shortages hurt the car industry and further COVID restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe’s largest economy. The preliminary estimate published by Germany’s...
ECONOMY
Australia’s Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

(Reuters) – Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year’s A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – South Korea will extend tougher social distancing rules for three more weeks amid concerns over a looming wave of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant especially ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
UK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say

Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
WORLD
Germany doesn’t rule out closing Telegram – interior minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany could shut down Telegram if the messenger service popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published on Wednesday. “We cannot rule this out,” she told Die Zeit weekly. “A shutdown...
TECHNOLOGY
Swissmedic temporarily approves Regkirona COVID-19 treatment

BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Thursday it had granted temporary approval to Regkirona, antibody medicine that can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults. Swissmedic said the applicant did not submit any information on its efficacy against the highly contagious Omicron variant of...
BERLIN, WI
Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China’s Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Andon Health Co Ltd said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits. Andon Health’s unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Citigroup reaches 99% compliance on U.S. staff vaccine mandate

(Reuters) – About 99% of Citigroup Inc’s staff in the United States have complied with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the bank’s Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Citi staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against...
HEALTH
Bulgaria’s surveillance laws breach European human rights convention-ECHR

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria violates the European Convention of Human Rights when it comes to secret surveillance and retention and accessing of communication data, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. In a case brought by two Bulgarian lawyers and two rights protection non-profit organisations in 2012,...
LAW
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
Exclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) -The CEO of EDF on Monday broke with the convention that bosses of French state companies don’t criticise the government to express “real shock” and indignation after the utility was told to sell more power to rivals at below-market prices. In a memo to managers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

