Attackers wielding Night Sky ransomware are among the latest groups that have been attempting to exploit serious vulnerabilities in widely used Apache Log4j software. "In January, we started seeing attackers taking advantage of the vulnerabilities in internet-facing systems, eventually deploying ransomware," Microsoft says. "We have observed many existing attackers adding exploits of these vulnerabilities in their existing malware kits and tactics, from coin miners to hands-on-keyboard attacks. Organizations may not realize their environments may already be compromised."

